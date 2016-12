After the terrorist attack in Christmas fair, the police in Berlin will be armed with rifles, announced the German Interior Ministry, reports RIA Novosti.

A decision has been made for all police patrols to be armed" the said Minister for Interior of the German state of Saarland Klaus Bouillon.

As earlier reported, on Monday evening a truck rammed into a crowd gathered at the Christmas Market, killing 12 and injuring 48 people. German authorities qualified the incident as a terrorist act.