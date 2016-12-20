Owner of truck, that rams into German Christmas market, recognizes driver

The owner of the truck, that had rammed into German Christmas market, recognized the driver on the photos, who appeared to be his brother, reports PAP.

The truck was owned by a Polish company, whose owner Ariel had earlier said, that the truck arrived from Italy, and his driver, his nephew, was waiting for it to be unloaded. However, he did not come out on Monday communication. During the last conversation, he said, that he was in one of the Muslim neighborhoods in Berlin. As PAP reports, the owner of the company recognized his employee on the photos.

It is noteworthy to mention, that on Monday evening the truck rammed into a crowd gathered at the Christmas Market, killing 12 and injuring 48. German authorities qualified the incident as a terrorist act.