Armenia President: Year 2016 was unique in our modern history

YEREVAN. - Year 2016, which is coming to its end, was unique in our modern history, reads the congratulatory message issued by President Serzh Sargsyan to the workers of the National Security Service of Armenia on Tuesday.
“Our people indeed treat with respect the representatives of national security sphere, since your are the guards of our statehood bases, constitutional order and security. You carry out your mission with high sense of responsibility and infinite devotion to the homeland, which is especially visible today when the external challenges which our country faces don’t show a tendency to weaken.
Year 2016, which is coming to its end, was unique in our modern history: We had to resist the enemy, which made an unsuccessful attempt to take us unawares, and only months after that deal with the situation related to an armed group which made an armed attack and held hostages in the country’s capital.
At the time of this and other events, which took place during the year, the subdivisions of the national security authorities fulfilled their functions and expressed necessary level of readiness without allowing the encroachments that took place to have irreversible consequences for out statehood and constitutional order.
In these conditions you also carry out daily work to ensure the secure and regular course of the actions related to implementing the amended Constitution.
The work you carried out and your high professional skills manifested while solving the issues set before the system, inspire confidence that you will continue participating in neutralizing threats aimed at the country, as well as ensuring the secure and prosperous routine of the society.
I once again congratulate you, wishing you health, new success and achievements for the Republic of Armenia and our people,” the message reads.