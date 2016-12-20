China returns US naval drone

China has returned the seized naval drone to the United States, announces the Pentagon, reports the BBC.
The Pentagon statement notes, that the naval drone was passed to USS Mustin in neutral territorial waters. It took place not far from the place, where the drone had been seized, near the Subic Bay in the Philippines.
Pentagon announced, that the drone’s seizure was a violation of the international law and urged China to continue refraining from such steps. The case is under the investigation. The statement says, that no secret technology was revealed in the drone.