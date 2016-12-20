MP: Armenian state system adequately reacted to new realias after April war

YEREVAN. - The April military actions resulted in new realias to which the state system of Armenia reacted adequately.
MP of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Artak Zakaryan, who is also the Chairman of the standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, told the aforementioned at a press-conference on Tuesday.
In his words, regardless of the relations existing in the region, Armenia must maintain security as a number one issue. “During the year, Armenia continued deepening the military and technical cooperation with Russia. We ratified an interstate agreement on air defense and signed an Armenian-Russian agreement on united military group,” Zakaryan recalled.
According to the deputy, Armenia also actively developed its cooperation with NATO and individual member-states of the organization.