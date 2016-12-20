News
France intensifies security measures, after terrorist attack in Berlin
20:15, 20.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

France has intensified security measures, after a terrorist attack in Berlin Christmas market, reports AFP.

The French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux visited the most famous Christmas Fair in Strasbourg on the border with Germany. The minister said, that there was no need to strengthen security measures in Strasbourg, since they had already been intensified. However, it is necessary to adjust them to a new circumstance every day.

The French interior minister in his appeal to the population urged them to have fun during the holidays, maintaining caution at the same time. 

The French President Francois Hollande in his turn announced, that terrorism remains at a high level in the country.

