Thursday
December 22
Thursday
December 22
MP: Azerbaijan still pins hope on military settlement of Karabakh conflict
18:44, 20.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian side doesn’t consider Azerbaijan as a neighbor, who it is possible to hold talks with and leave aside unsettled issues.

MP of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Artak Zakaryan, who is also the Chairman of the standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, told the aforementioned at a press-conference on Tuesday.

According to him, Armenia has a neighbor, who still hopes that the Karabakh conflict can be solved in a military way, relying on one’s own economic resources.

“The Karabakh issue is perhaps one of the unique problems in the world, which can have no military solution even in case of prevalence of economic resources. And if Azerbaijan nevertheless tries to follow the military solution of the conflict, it will further call into question its own expectations from the negotiation process on Karabakh issue,” Zakaryan stressed.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
