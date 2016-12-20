Russian Human Rights Commissioner lays flowers at Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

YEREVAN. - Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova, who is in Armenia at the invitation of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex Tuesday.

Accompanied by Tatoyan, the members of the delegation laid flowers at the eternal frame and observed a minute of silence in memory of the innocent victims.

The guests also visited the Museum-Institute, where they got familiarized with the documents attesting the Armenian Genocide. Ms Mosklakova left a note in the memory book of the museum.