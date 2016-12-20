Lavrov to personally go to airport to greet plane bringing killed ambassador’s body

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov has stated that he will personally go to the airport to greet the plane from Ankara, which will bring the body of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, RIA Novosti reports.

“I will speak before you with great pleasure, and then I will go to the airport to greet the airplane bringing the body of Andrey Gennadiyevich. May his memory live forever,” Lavrov said at a general meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC).

He ended his speech at the RIAC meeting, apologized and left for the airport.