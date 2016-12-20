EU makes another step towards visa liberation for Georgia

The EU Committee of Permanent Representatives approved the change of the regulations on cancellation of visa regime with Georgia, said the Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze.

The final amendment in regulations was agreed by the EU Council, the European Parliament, and the European Commission on 13 December. " We welcome the European Commission’s initiation of the legislative process, which is yet another step towards visa liberalisation with the European Union and the clear recognition of the reforms carried out by the Government of Georgia," wrote Janelidze, reports Georgia Sputnike. "

According to the established procedures, the document will be put to vote in the Committee of European Parliament's Civil Liberties, Justice, and Internal Affairs. Legislative amendments will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union, after they are signed by the President of the European Parliament and the representative of the EU Council presidency country (the Netherlands).