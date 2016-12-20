Political scientist: Russian envoy’s assassination won’t impact Moscow-Ankara relations

The assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey will lead to no consequences for the Russian-Turkish relations.
Russian political scientist Mikhail Alexandrov told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.
In his words, both Moscow and Ankara know very well that this was masterminded by those who wish deterioration of their bilateral ties. “[This was carried out] First of all by people related to the West: they don’t want improvement of relations between Russia and Turkey. They organized this terrorist attack. Since Ankara realizes this, I think there will be no consequences,” Alexandrov noted.
Referring to the issue on whether the Russian-Turkish ties are also improving in regard to the Syrian issue, the expert said: “I see that Russia and Turkey managed to agree on the Syrian normalization and allocation of responsibility areas in Syria. As far as I understand, Aleppo-Latakia-Homs-Damascus curve is under the control of Bashar Assad’s government, while Turkey gets controls over the border regions. The Kurds will control the territory of northeastern Rakka.”
To the observation that Turkey’s position on Syria has undergone changes, the political scientist stressed: “Yes, Turkey’s position changed after Erdoğan apologized to Moscow and met with Putin. Tense work aimed at resolving the interests of Turkey and Russia was underway. This agreement is likely to have been reached. We don’t know the essence of these agreements but judging by practical actions, it is apparent that the sides avoid conflict situations, everyone acting in their respective responsibility area.
On Tuesday, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed on a statement, under which, according to Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of the three countries confirmed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as a democratic and secular state.