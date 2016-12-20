Merkel and Steinmeier visit terrorist attack site in Berlin

The German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Breitscheidplatz Square in Berlin, where they laid white roses to in memory of victims. They were accompanied by Berlin Senator for Urban Development Andreas Geisel and Burgomeister Michael Mueller, reports DW.
Merkel signed in a condolence book. Earlier, the German chancellor made an official statement, in which she expressed her condolences to the victims of the attack and thanked the police, doctors, rescuers, and fire workers. She assured, that the incident will be investigated and perpetrators will be brought to justice.