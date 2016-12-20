Armenian ambassador extends his credentials to Estonian president

Armenian Ambassador to Estonia, Tigran Mkrtchyan (residence in Vilnius), on Tuesday extended his credentials to Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid. During the meeting following the credentials ceremony, the issues on the agenda of the Armenian and Estonian relations were discussed. Ambassador Mkrtchyan briefed President Kaljulaid on the upcoming plans aimed at deepening of political discourse and cultural cooperation, as well as invigorating economic diplomacy.
The interlocutors also referred to the talks around the new Armenia-EU framework agreement, expressing hope that it will be signed in near future.
The Armenian Ambassador also briefed the Estonian President on the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in April, its consequences, as well as the military crimes committed against the civilians, stressing that official Baku ignores the efforts of the mediators and refuses to implement the agreements reached in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Vienna and Saint Petersburg.
President Kaljulaid, for her part, expressed readiness to share with Armenia the Estonian experience in the IT sphere.