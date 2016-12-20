Christine Lagarde will not challenge court's decision

Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, thanked the IMF Executive Board for the support and said, that she will not appeal against the verdict. Note, that the court found guilty Christine Lagarde of negligence in discharging her professional duties but enforced no punishment.
"I am not satisfied with it, but there's a point in time when one must stop, turn the page and move on. I will continue to work with those who trust in me. I am very happy not to appeal this decision and focus all my attention to my mission," reports UN radio.
Lagarde said, that she performed her duties during her entire professional career with a responsibility and was guided by social welfare. The court’s decision will not deviate her from performing her duties, she added.