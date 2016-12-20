UN: Sexual violence and trafficking of women are becoming strategic weapon for terrorists

Sexual violence against women and trafficking have become a strategic weapon for terrorists, which they use to reach their military, political, and ideological objectives, stated the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflict Zainab Bangura. Bangura participated in the UN Security Council session, dedicated to the issues of trafficking during conflicts.

“Children and women are becoming a part of the currency, by which DAESH consolidates its power. This blood money is later used to uphold their actions,” said Bangura.

The members of the Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution, that includes specific measures to combat human trafficking. Bangura also expressed a concern, that victims of sexual exploitation, who managed to escape from slavery, often became outcasts. According to her, they have been considered as extremists’ assistants or intelligence sources. Bangura urged to support those women.