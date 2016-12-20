News
Body of Russian Ambassador to Turkey back in Russia (PHOTOS)
23:33, 20.12.2016
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The charter flight airlifting the body of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was killed in Anakra on Monday, has landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport. The jet was met by Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, RIA Novosti reports.

To the strains of funeral march, the minister together with the ambassador’s widow followed the coffin, passing by the two rows of honor guard soldiers.

On Monday evening, a gunman attacked Russian envoy to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, while the latter was giving a speech at a photo exhibition dedicated to Kamchatka at Çağdaş Sanat Merkezi Contemporary Arts Center of Ankara.

The gunman shot the ambassador in the back, following which he uttered words related to Aleppo and Syria as well as shouted “Allahu akbar (God is great).”

Karlov was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but he could not be saved. 

The assailant, who was shot dead by police 45 minutes after the assault, was later identified as Ankara police officer Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident as a terrorist attack. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
