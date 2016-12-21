Young Armenian kanon “master” captures global audience

Young Armenian kanon player Meri Musinyan, who recently became a sensation after appearing on a popular Russian TV show, wants to make the kanon a world-renowned musical instrument.
At present, however, the 10-year-old girl just wants a doll from Santa Claus.
Meri usually has no time to play games. She practices the kanon 5 to 8 hours a day, and does her homework the rest of the day; if, of course, she is not on tour.
Meri’s home is full of her certificates and medals from several countries.
She started playing the kanon at the age of 6, and the concert tours—at 8.
Following the aforesaid Russian TV show, Meri received invitations to also appear on similar shows in Ukraine, the US, and France.
She plays difficult pieces with the mastery of a virtuoso.
Meri Musinyan’s dream is to travel around the world, make the kanon become known in all countries, and return to Armenia to pass her great passion onto Armenian children.