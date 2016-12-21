Newspaper: Armenia government resorts to almighty statistical “paintbrush”

YEREVAN. – According to the National Statistical Service data that was issued on Tuesday, a 6.3-percent rise was recorded in Armenia’s agriculture sector in November, as compared with November last year; this is a clearly “drawn” indicator, according to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper.
“The problem is that, after Karen Karapetyan’s appointment as Prime Minister, a plunge was recorded in agriculture indicators.
“And many [people] believed that the government was just cleaning up the ‘extras’ that were previously made in this domain, and trying to issue indicators that are as close as possible to reality.
“But, as a result, the economic activity index [of Armenia] also was falling, and impacting on the standing of the government.
“The government has actually decided to ‘fix’ the situation in November, and it again resorted to the almighty ‘paintbrush,’ in order to show growth,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.