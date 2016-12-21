Nearly two tons of cocaine seized in Mexico

About two tons of cocaine were seized in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the Mexican state of Oaxaca, RIA Novosti reported quoting ministry of the navy.

A load of drugs was found in two small vessels. Cocaine was packaged in 85 bales.

The crew of one of the vessels managed to escape ashore when they saw military guard and five people were detained on board the second boat.

The territory of the countries of Central America and Mexico where coca does not grow, is used by Mexican drug cartels to transport cocaine from South America to the U.S. by land, air and by water.