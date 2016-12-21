News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Nearly two tons of cocaine seized in Mexico
14:48, 21.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

About two tons of cocaine were seized in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the Mexican state of Oaxaca, RIA Novosti reported quoting ministry of the navy.

A load of drugs was found in two small vessels. Cocaine was packaged in 85 bales.

The crew of one of the vessels managed to escape ashore when they saw military guard and five people were detained on board the second boat.

The territory of the countries of Central America and Mexico where coca does not grow, is used by Mexican drug cartels to transport cocaine from South America to the U.S. by land, air and by water.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO Auditor General found dead in Belgium
The body of Yves Chandelon was found in the city of Andenne…
Death toll rises to 71 as a result of alcohol poisoning in Russia
At least 71 people died in Russia's Irkutsk after consuming a bath essence containing alcohol…
Robbers make Paris bank worker wear suicide vest
The robbers fitted a suicide vest on their victim...
 Plane arriving from Vienna is unable to land in Yerevan, returns to Vienna
Due to adverse weather conditions…
 Media: Turkish diplomat's daughter commits suicide in Baku
A 15-year-old girl jumped off the tenth floor...
 Narcotic drugs left behind on Armenia-Iran border
The Russian border guards and Armenian law enforcement are searching for the perpetrators…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news