Thursday
December 22
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan increased ceasefire violation at night
10:27, 21.12.2016
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – An increase in ceasefire violations was recorded in virtually all directions of the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces, except for the northern (Gyulistan) sector, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces breached the truce more than 40 times by firing around 1,000 shots toward the Armenian military positions, and by way of different-caliber shooting weapons, including machine guns and sniper rifles, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units took preventive actions solely when absolutely necessary, and confidently carried out the military task set before them.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
