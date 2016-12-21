News
Armenia PM holds government special meeting
10:48, 21.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Wednesday chaired a Cabinet special meeting. 

With the first matter on the agenda, the government approved the draft law on making an amendment to the Law on State Duty. The objective of this bill is to have the provisions laid down by law be in line with the provisions of the tax code of Armenia.

And with the second matter, the government decided to propose to the National Assembly speaker to convene a special session of parliament on Thursday, and put the aforesaid draft law as well as three international agreements on the agenda of this session.

