Ban Ki-moon not ruling out his possible run for South Korean presidency

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon gave the strongest signal yet that he’s willing to run for president in his native South Korea, Bloomberg reported.
Ban said he’d be inclined to run if his decade-long experience as UN head “can be of help to the country,” he told South Korean journalists in New York.
The Secretary General noted that he will finally determine his decision, when listens to the opinion of South Korean citizens.
Ban Ki-moon also said that his term as the world's top diplomat expires on January 1, after some rest he will return to South Korea.