Iran’s Rouhani arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday arrived in Armenia, on an official visit.

Sargsyan welcomed Rouhani at Zvartnots International Airport of capital city Yerevan, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location.

Within the framework of his visit, the president of Iran will meet separately with President Serzh Sargsyan, and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

At the end of the high-level Armenian-Iranian talks, documents are expected to be signed with respect to making bilateral cooperation grow deeper in several domains.

Also, Presidents Sargsyan and Rouhani will make statements to the media, regarding the results of the talks.

In Yerevan, the two Presidents will also attend the Armenia-Iran business forum.