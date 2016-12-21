Armenia MOD: Resumption of war will be major threat to South Caucasus

Resumption of the armed conflict with Azerbaijan is possible, Defense Minister of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, told Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.

“In 1994, a ceasefire agreement was signed with a trilateral format: Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Armenia,” recalled Sargsyan. “Sadly, Baku torpedoes the peace process ever since 1994. Furthermore, all the attempts by the international community (…) to find possible avenues for resolving the conflict are consistently undermined.

“This April, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack against Nagorno-Karabakh, and suffered a defeat.

“We [i.e. the Armenian party to the conflict] build our work on the presumption of the possibility of the resumption of military actions.

“At the same time, it is quite apparent that a possible escalation of the conflict is not beneficial for Armenia and the countries in the region.

“Being the guarantor of the security of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Yerevan will have to get involved in the conflict; if this occurs.

“It is also clear that the resumption of war will be a major threat to the entire South Caucasus.”