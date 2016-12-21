News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Vigen Sargsyan: Cooperation with NATO is no obstacle before Armenian-Russian relations
12:14, 21.12.2016
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Karabakh conflict negotiation process is a platform where the interests of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), NATO, Russia, the US, and the European Union coincide. 

Defense Minister of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, told the aforementioned to Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.

“Our military servicemen take part in the [NATO] peacekeeping operations, which have enabled us to acquire invaluable skills for planning and conducting peace ensuring operations in different corners of the planet,” noted Sargsyan. “We, naturally, share the knowledge, knowhow, and skills gained in this domain with our CSTO allies.”

Moreover, the minister expressed confidence that Armenia’s collaboration with NATO does not obstruct Armenian-Russian relations.

“All these years when our relations with NATO have been put on a planned basis, [our] cooperation with Russia has only expanded,” Vigen Sargsyan added, in particular.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President: EAEU has great potential for contributing to economic development (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan received a Russian State Duma delegation…
 Armenia official: April war once again proved terrorist nature of Azerbaijan
At the meeting, the sides underscored the need to fight against terrorism by a united front...
 Armenia Parliament speaker, Russia Duma committee chief discuss bilateral relations
Separately, Sahakyan extended condolences on the recent murder of the Russian ambassador to Turkey…
 Armenian President, Russian Human Rights Commissioner discuss human rights defense
Welcoming the guest, the President expressed hope that the visit of Ms Moskalkova to Armenia will contribute to the further expansion and deepening of cooperation...
 Armenia, Russia ombudspersons sign memorandum of cooperation
A delegation from Russia, and led by the country’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, is in Armenia, on an official visit…
 Vigen Sargsyan: Armenia and Russia have signed solid normative base
According to the Armenian defense minister, the level of bilateral technico-military cooperation also deserves such a high praise…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news