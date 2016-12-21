Vigen Sargsyan: Cooperation with NATO is no obstacle before Armenian-Russian relations

The Karabakh conflict negotiation process is a platform where the interests of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), NATO, Russia, the US, and the European Union coincide.

Defense Minister of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, told the aforementioned to Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.

“Our military servicemen take part in the [NATO] peacekeeping operations, which have enabled us to acquire invaluable skills for planning and conducting peace ensuring operations in different corners of the planet,” noted Sargsyan. “We, naturally, share the knowledge, knowhow, and skills gained in this domain with our CSTO allies.”

Moreover, the minister expressed confidence that Armenia’s collaboration with NATO does not obstruct Armenian-Russian relations.

“All these years when our relations with NATO have been put on a planned basis, [our] cooperation with Russia has only expanded,” Vigen Sargsyan added, in particular.