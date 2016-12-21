News
Vigen Sargsyan: Armenia and Russia have signed solid normative base
13:28, 21.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia and Russia have signed more than 160 interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental contracts and agreements; Armenia has no such solid normative base with any other country.

Minister of Defense of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, told the aforesaid to Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.

In his words, the level of bilateral technico-military cooperation also deserves such a high praise.

And when asked what the defense-industrial complex of Armenia can offer to Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) allies, and other foreign partners, Sargsyan pointed to numerous such examples.

“Apart from them, the scientific research institutes and the military-industrial complex of Armenia are developing—and introducing to the troops—various types of unmanned aerial vehicles that are not inferior to their foreign duplicates, by their [technical] characteristics,” added the Armenian defense minister.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
