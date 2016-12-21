US ready to return Okinawa land to Japan

U.S. announced readiness to give back to the Japanese government land on Okinawa that U.S. Marines use for jungle warfare training, Gazeta reported quoting Kyodo.
Top commander of the US military in Okinawa, Lieutenant General Lawrence Nicholson stated that reduction of the training place in Okinawa would not affect their commitment and ability to work with the government of Japan and forces of self-defense.
Nicholson did not exclude that the U.S. can continue the policy of return of the territory of Japan which are used for deployment of the U.S. military bases. The official ceremony of transfer will take place on December 22.
These territories are a part of so-called northern training land with a total area of 7.8 thousand hectares.