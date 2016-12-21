Dior shows process of jewelry creation

French fashion house Dior presented a video showing the process of jewelry creation from the La Rose des Ventes line from sketch to finished jewelry, Dior tweeted.
The French fashion house Christian Dior was founded in 1946 in Paris by the fashion designer Christian Dior. Over time, this brand began to produce not only women's clothes, shoes, accessories and perfumes, but also men's clothing in Dior Homme line, as well as cosmetics, watches and jewelry.
The line of Rose des vents was launched in 2015. Initially, it included jewelry decorated by color semiprecious stones (lapis lazuli, opal and turquoise). A year later the collection was replenished with gold bracelets and necklaces with diamonds.