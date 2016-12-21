Armenia, Russia ombudspersons sign memorandum of cooperation

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, a delegation from Russia, and led by High Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatiana Moskalkova, is in Armenia, on an official visit.

Tatoyan on Wednesday received Moskalkova, Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

They discussed bilateral cooperation in protection of human rights, and cases involving protection of the rights Armenian and Russian citizens.

Also, Arman Tatoyan and Tatiana Moskalkova signed a memorandum of cooperation between the two institutions.

Subsequently, they responded to the questions posed by members of the media.