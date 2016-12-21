More than 107,000 Iraqis leave homes due to military operation in Mosul

At least 107,304 Iraqis (17,884 families) had to leave their homes as a result of the operation on liberation of Mosul from fighters of the Islamic State which began on October 17, International Organization for Migration (IOM) noted on Wednesday.

Since December 19 the number of internally displaced people has increased by nearly three thousand, while in the past month by nearly 40 thousand people, TASS reported.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 4,498 Iraqis crossed the border with Syria after the beginning of operation in Mosul. In total, over 3.1 million residents of the country have been displaced since January, 2014. In addition, about 2.4 million Iraqis sought asylum in neighboring countries.