Armenia President: We have always been straightforward and sincere in our relations with Iran (PHOTOS)
13:38, 21.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who has arrived in Armenia, on an official visit.

First, the two presidents held a tête-à-tête, press office of the President of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, Sargsyan and Rouhani conducted a talk in extended format, with participation of the official delegations of the two countries.

“Armenian-Iranian friendship is centuries old,” the Armenian President stated, in particular. “We thank the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the attentive treatment of our relations. And we [i.e. Armenia] have always been straightforward and sincere in our relations [with Iran], and we are ready to continue to be so.” 

“We consider the Republic of Armenia as a friendship country to us, and wish to further warm up and develop our bilateral relations,” the Iranian president specifically said, for his part. “We, the two countries, belong to the same culture and civilization. Relations between the peoples of the two countries have always been warm and friendly.”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
