YEREVAN. – There is no military solution to Karabakh conflict, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said during his visit to Yerevan (PHOTOS).

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan are friendly countries for Iran, and we hope to see peace and stability in the region, the President said.

“This will benefit the entire region. There is no military solution to the conflict, and we would like to see a peaceful solution,” he added.

Photo by Arsen Sargsyan/NEWS.am