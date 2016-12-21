Mkrtchyan: Armenia contributes to ensuring security in the world

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his visit to Estonia, Armenia’s new ambassador to this country, Tigran Mkrtchyan—whose diplomatic residence is in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius, on Tuesday met with Minister of Defense of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna.
The interlocutors reflected on Armenia’s collaboration with NATO, along the lines of the Partnership for Peace program, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Ambassador Mkrtchyan stressed that, by actively participating in international peacekeeping missions, Armenia is making its contribution to ensuring security in different parts of the world.
They also discussed the prospects for cooperation between the defense ministries of Armenia and Estonia, and underscored the need for organizing mutual visits.
In addition, the parties exchanged views on several regional and international matters.
On the same day, the Armenian ambassador met with MPs at the Riigikogu, the parliament of Estonia.
Tigran Mkrtchyan presented a number of issues that are on the agenda of Armenia-Estonia relations.
The parties highlighted the need for intensifying parliamentary contacts.
They also conferred on the course of the talks with respect to a new Armenia-European Union framework agreement.