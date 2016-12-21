Armenia president to visit Iran next year

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will visit Iran next year, he said following his meeting with Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani in Yerevan.

“I thanked Hassan Rouhani for an invitation to visit Iran next year and said I will accept it with pleasure,” President Sargsyan said.

Speaking about bilateral relations, the President noted that it is impossible to imagine how deep and comprehensive the ties are. According to Serzh Sargsyan, the Armenian and Iranian nations have common history that continues for thousands years, and now they continue to walk side by side, respecting each other's culture.

“Armenia, and I am sure that Iran, too, is interested in strengthening and development of relations. The joint projects and visits prove high level of relations since Armenia gained independence,” he added.

Speaking about the documents signed during the visit, Sargsyan said the arrangements will provide momentum to bilateral ties,

The Armenian and Iranian leaders discussed a broad range of issues related to political consultations, energy, transport, agriculture, healthcare and culture.

The sides discussed implementation of the arrangements achieved during the 14th session of intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. President of Armenia thanked Iran’s leadership for traditionally attentive attitude towards the Armenian community and Armenian heritage.

President Sargsyan recalled that the two countries continue to exchange gas and electricity. In this context, the sides discussed the creation of an energy corridor in the region, as well as the corridor, designed to connect the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf, which would open way to the European market and transit of goods. According to the President, Armenia's membership in the Eurasian Union is an additional interest. Noting the continuing work to improve business environment, the Armenian leader also stressed the importance of abolishing the visa regime.

“It is no coincidence that Yerevan is hosting a major business forum during President Rouhani’s visit,” he added.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the historic agreements on the Iranian nuclear program. According to Sargsyan, it would open up newer horizons for creative people of Iran and would enhance regional cooperation.

Presidents also discussed situation in the Middle East and UN resolutions.

“Armenia first of all is concerned over the Armenian community,” he emphasized.