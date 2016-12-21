Armenia PM: Government underscores increased investment in the country’s economy

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday met with the representatives of enterprises that make large foreign direct investments in Armenia.

The PM noted that the government underscores increased investment in the country’s economy, and stands ready to discuss the joint courses of action to be taken for achieving the respective progress, the government press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, Karapetyan was presented the problems linked to the activities of the companies that carry out investment projects in Armenia.

In addition, the discussants conferred on the avenues for resolving these problems, and reflected on the development projects of foreign investment enterprises.

The Armenian premier urged the foreign investors to submit—in writing—to the departments concerned the recommendations that were made, and instructed those in charge of this domain to jointly discuss, and be consistent in the implementation of the arrangements that were made.