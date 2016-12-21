News
Rouhani: Potential for Armenia-Iran cooperation is very large
15:42, 21.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The potential for Armenia-Iran cooperation is very large.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who has arrived in Armenia on an official visit, stated the aforesaid at the end of his talk Wednesday with President Serzh Sargsyan, in capital city Yerevan.

In Rouhani’s words, a part of this potential is used, and there is good cooperation, especially in the energy sector.

Furthermore, the president of Iran particularly underscored the transport corridor between the Black Sea region and the Persian Gulf. In his words, this will enable to create favorable conditions for regional development.

During their talk, the two presidents also reflected on environmental issues.

“The Araxes River is our shared worth, and its pollution problem also applies to us,” the Iranian president said in this connection, and expressed the hope that this problem will be resolved.

The parties plan to deepen cooperation also in education, science, and banking.

And as per the Iranian president, Armenia’s accession into the Eurasian Economic Union—which also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—creates special conditions for cooperation.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
