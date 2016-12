Berlin police detained another man in connection with terrorist attack, however, investigators later found out that he is not a perpatrator, and the criminal is at large, RIA Novosti reported quoting Bild.

As it was reported, the police considered that the criminal was wounded as the traces of DNA were found in the lorry.

In this regard, law enforcers were searching hospitals in Berlin and Brandenburg.

Previously detained citizen of Pakistan was released the day before.