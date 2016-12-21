Armenia appreciates Iran’s balanced stance on Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Armenia appreciates Iran’s balanced stance on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said following talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Yerevan.

The Armenian leader said he had briefed President Rouhani on the efforts that Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are undertaking to achieve progress and overcome consequences of aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in April, as well as to implement the Vienna arrangements.

The parties confirmed there is no military solution to the conflict and any moves aimed to destabilize situation in the region are unacceptable, President Sargsyan said.