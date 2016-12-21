Armenia, Georgia defense ministers discuss cooperation

YEREVAN. – A delegation from Armenia, and led by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, on Wednesday arrived in Georgia, on an official visit.

After the official welcoming ceremony in capital city Tbilisi, the Armenian and Georgian Defense Ministers, Vigen Sargsyan and Levan Izoria, respectively, held a tête-à-tête, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, an extended meeting was conducted between the delegations of the defense ministries of the two countries.

The parties discussed Armenian-Georgian military cooperation and future plans. Also, they reflected on regional security.

The talks ended with the signing of the 2017 Bilateral Cooperation Program between the defense ministries of Armenia and Georgia.

Results of the talks were summed up at the joint news conference of the two ministers.