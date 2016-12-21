News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Armenia, Georgia defense ministers discuss cooperation
17:15, 21.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A delegation from Armenia, and led by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, on Wednesday arrived in Georgia, on an official visit.

After the official welcoming ceremony in capital city Tbilisi, the Armenian and Georgian Defense Ministers, Vigen Sargsyan and Levan Izoria, respectively, held a tête-à-tête, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, an extended meeting was conducted between the delegations of the defense ministries of the two countries. 

The parties discussed Armenian-Georgian military cooperation and future plans. Also, they reflected on regional security.

The talks ended with the signing of the 2017 Bilateral Cooperation Program between the defense ministries of Armenia and Georgia.

Results of the talks were summed up at the joint news conference of the two ministers.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
President: Continuous work is needed to strengthen friendship between Armenia and Georgia
The interlocutors agreed that the Armenian-Georgian political dialogue is actively and dynamically developing...
 Armenia minister, Georgia PM discuss collaboration
In transport, communication, and the IT sector…
 Armenian and Georgian FMs discuss bilateral ties
The sides exchanged views on a number of issues on the Armenian-Georgian agenda...
 Newspaper: Natural gas pipeline reaching Armenia to be sold to Azerbaijan company?
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has voiced about its plan to purchase it in full…
 Armenia’s Sargsyan congratulates Georgia’s Kvirikashvili
The President pass on him good wishes on his reappointment as Prime Minister…
 Karapetyan: Armenia-Georgia economic cooperation shall reach that of political level
The PM met with the Georgian ambassador…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news