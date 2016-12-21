Iranian official: Armenia may become important element for gas exports to EU

YEREVAN. – Armenia may become an important element in Iranian gas export to the European Union, adviser to Iranian Energy Minister Homayoun Hayeri said in Yerevan.
Long-term cooperation can be established between the two countries, he assured.
In addition, Armenia and Iran share common border, therefore trading with the Eurasian Union is the most convenient for this route. Given Armenia's GSP+ regime with the EU that provides preferential tariff system on export of 6,400 goods, Iran can develop trade with EU not only on hydrocarbons, but other products as well.