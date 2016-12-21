News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Iranian official: Armenia may become important element for gas exports to EU
18:04, 21.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia may become an important element in Iranian gas export to the European Union, adviser to Iranian Energy Minister Homayoun Hayeri said in Yerevan.

Long-term cooperation can be established between the two countries, he assured.

In addition, Armenia and Iran share common border, therefore trading with the Eurasian Union is the most convenient for this route. Given Armenia's GSP+ regime with the EU that provides preferential tariff system on export of 6,400 goods, Iran can develop trade with EU not only on hydrocarbons, but other products as well.

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran president: Gas export growth on agenda of Iran-Armenia talks
The government must provide the best conditions for businessmen of the two countries...
 Global oil prices are up
February Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 2.20% and reached $55.21 per barrel, at the London ICE Futures stock exchange…
World oil prices are down
February Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has decreased by 0.33% and reached $54.81 per barrel, at the London ICE Futures stock exchange…
Global oil prices are up
February Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 0.69% and reached $55.59 per barrel, at the London ICE Futures stock exchange…
US Special Envoy discusses energy issues in Baku
Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, Amos J. Hochstein arrived in Azerbaijan on December 15…
Azerbaijan to cut oil production in 2017
Eleven countries, non-member states of OPEC, agreed to cut the oil production...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news