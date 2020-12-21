News
Dollar continues dropping in Armenia
17:46, 21.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.68/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.92 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 499.81 (down by AMD 0.24), that of one British pound was AMD 592.87 (down by AMD 3.36), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.87 (up by AMD 0.06).

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 244.18, AMD 17,396.81 and AMD 14,032.43, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no foreign currency trading on Wednesday.

