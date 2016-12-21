Mevlut Mert earlier takes part in several meetings with Erdogan

Mevlut Mert, who murdered the Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in Turkey, took part in about 8 meetings with President Erdogan, writes the reporter of the Turkish Hurriyet Abdulkadir Selva in his article. Interestingly enough, that such as a person was among the police officers accompanying the president, the journalist noted.

As earlier reported, there took place an armed attack on the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrew Karlov at the opening of the exhibition called “Russia Through Turks' Eyes” in the Center for Contemporary Art in Turkey, who thereafter died. The guards killed Mevlut Mert, who worked in the Turkish police for 2.5 years. 5 people were detained, including the father, the mother, and the sister of the murderer.