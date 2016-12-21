Armenia deputy PM participates in Eurasian Economic Commission meeting

A regular meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) was convened Wednesday in Moscow.

The EEC is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

A delegation from Armenia, led by Deputy PM and Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, Vache Gabrielyan, also attended this event.

The participants discussed and confirmed about two dozen matters aimed at deepening integration processes among the EAEU member countries.

The majority of these matters are expected to be conferred on by the leaders of these countries, at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting to be held on December 26, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.