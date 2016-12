YEREVAN. – Growth in Iranian gas export is on the agenda of Iran-Armenia talks, Presdent Hassan Rouhani said in Yerevan.

The president said gas export might intensify the industry without polluting the environment, which is very important.

“In general, the governments have to provide the best conditions for businessmen of the two countries. All obstacles must be eliminated. There is a strong will of Armenian and Iranian leaders to do this,” he said during a business forum in Yerevan.