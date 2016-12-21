News
Russian Human Rights Commissioner: Armenian businessman Levon Hayrapetyan’s life was saved
18:26, 21.12.2016
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

The Russian Human Rights Commissioner’s Office requested to take Armenian businessman Levon Hayrapetyan to a medical institution; I think the man’s life was thereby saved, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Natalya Moskalkova said at the meeting with the Yerevan State University (YSU) students Wednesday.

She recalled that the Armenian benefactor was kept in Butyrka prison. He has diabetes and recently underwent an operation.

“His relatives worried very much that he might die. We do not get involved in the assessment of evidence. We think that a man, regardless of being a criminal or accused should be treated as a human being, who has two main values: honor and dignity, as well as life and health.

We asked to take him to a medical institution. I think the man’s life was thereby saved,” Moskalkova noted.

Afterwards, trial was held, following which Levon Hayrapetyan was sent to Mordovia to serve his sentence. “There were also problems there and we again interfered to save the man’s life. This is a very important tool,” she stressed.

The Moscow Municipal Court on Tuesday will consider the appeal of the verdict that was handed down regarding Russian-Armenian businessman Levon Hayrapetyan, who has been convicted on charges of embezzling $700 thousand and sentenced to four years in prison.

The respective hearing had been postponed to further examine the arguments of the appeal, reported TASS news agency of Russia.

On April 14, a Moscow court sentenced Russian Armenian businessman and philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan to four years in prison, finding him guilty of swindling.

Even though Hayrapetyan is in severe health condition, he was taken to a general prison cell.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
