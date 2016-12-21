Police close streets around Buckingham palace, after terrorist attacks in Berlin

The streets around the Buckingham palace will be closed during the guard-change ceremony to prevent a possible attack on the crowd, as it happened in Berlin, reports the BBC.

Starting from December 21, the streets around the palace will be closed from 10.45 to 12.30 pm. This will secure a safety for tourists gathered there. It is expected, that at least 100 thousand people will arrive in London at Christmas and New Year's Eve. However, security measures around the Buckingham palace will be preserved for three months after Christmas holidays as well. If during this period, these measures prove to be successful, it is likely that they will be permanent.