News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Police close streets around Buckingham palace, after terrorist attacks in Berlin
22:21, 21.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The streets around the Buckingham palace will be closed during the guard-change ceremony to prevent a possible attack on the crowd, as it happened in Berlin, reports the BBC.

Starting from December 21, the streets around the palace will be closed from 10.45 to 12.30 pm. This will secure a safety for tourists gathered there. It is expected, that at least 100 thousand people will arrive in London at Christmas and New Year's Eve. However, security measures around the Buckingham palace will be preserved for three months after Christmas holidays as well. If during this period, these measures prove to be successful, it is likely that they will be permanent.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Explosion at Mexican fireworks market
A series of powerful explosions at a fireworks market in a suburb of the Mexican capital killed at least 31 and wounded dozens…
 Group of 120 specialists involved in investigation into Russian envoy’s assassination
The killer had three additional full cartridge clips and 20-25 bullets in his pockets...
 Suspect of terrorist attack in Berlin to be deported
The documents allowing to deport the suspect of the terrorist attack in Berlin arrived recently…
 Police rope off Dusseldorf Trade Center to find suspect of Christmas fair attacks
Police officers roped off Dusseldorf Trade Center, where the suspect of Christmas fair attacks in Berlin could have been hiding…
 Mevlut Mert earlier takes part in several meetings with Erdogan
Mevlut Mert, who murdered the Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in Turkey, took part in about 8 meetings with President Erdogan…
 Russian Ambassador to Turkey posthumously bestowed title of Hero of Russia
On Monday evening, a gunman attacked Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, while he was giving a speech at a photo exhibition...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news