Explosion at Mexican fireworks market
23:10, 21.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A series of powerful explosions at a fireworks market in a suburb of the Mexican capital killed at least 31 and wounded dozens, reports Reuters. It has been the third blast in the last decade in a popular San Pablito market in Tultepec. Due to this explosion, some children received more than 90 percent body burns and were transported to Galveston, Texas.

The country's Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incident, noting that there were six explosions, which was likely to cause a breach of security rules. At the same time, last week, there took place security checks at the market and no violations were revealed. More than 70 people were injured, more than 80 percent of the market stalls were destroyed in the explosion.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
