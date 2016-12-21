Turkologist: Talks that Russian envoy's murder may start World War III are exaggerated

The talks on that the World War III may break out as a result of the assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey are apparently exaggerated.
Fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Victor Nadein-Rayevsky, who is also a political analyst and turkologist, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.
In his words, the fact that Russia tends to accuse the West of the incident is also an apparent exaggeration. ''We see the Islamists' hand in this. Of course, exactly Islamists groups are involved in this, but it the investigative groups dealing with this issue who should untangle how everything was planned,'' Victor Nadein-Rayevsky said.
According to him, Russia has brought no accusations against the West. ''Russia accuses the West of that the latter is in every way sabotaging the cooperation in the fight against Islamism and radicalism. We don't say that this was planned by the Turkish side. But the Turkish side is a different story: it immediately starts looking for links with the Fethullah Gülen movement but I yet see no convincing evidence of this explanation,'' Nadein-Rayevsky stressed.
The Turkish leadership didn't at all need this terrorist attack, considering the course that Turkey has taken to improve its relations with Russia, he added.
''Secondly, Turkey has agreed to cooperate with Russia in halting the Syrian crisis. This is an extremely important element in the Russian-Turkish relations,'' the expert concluded.
On Monday evening, a gunman attacked Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, while he was giving a speech at a photo exhibition in the Turkish capital city of Ankara.
Karlov was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but he could not be saved.
The assailant, who was shot dead by police, was later identified as Ankara police officer Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş.