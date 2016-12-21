News
Armenian PM, Iranian President discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)
19:10, 21.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday held a meeting with the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is on an official visit to Yerevan, the Government press-service reports.

The Iranian President noted that a number of agreements were reached and arrangements were made as a result of the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan. He also expressed hope that those programs will be implemented in the future.

According to PM Karen Karapetyan, the agenda of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation is rich in content, this creating solid basis for the development and expansion of relations.

The PM presented a number of proposals, whose implementation will further enhance the economic ties between the two countries, giving new impetus to the further cooperation. In particular, it was proposed to consider the idea of establishing in Armenia a center of certification of goods jointly with the Iranian side.

Attaching importance to the cooperation between the free trade zones in terms of stimulating the turnover of goods, PM Karapetyan underscored the need to expand the activity of Iranian companies in Armenia, considering the capacities of the EAEU market. Karen Karapetyan reconfirmed the readiness of Armenia to contribute to the talks between Iran and EAEU.

Apart from this, the sides touched on the facilitation of the process of transit traffic, use of tourist potential and expansion of the volumes of passenger transportation.

President Rouhani, for his part, positively assessed the steps aimed at stimulating the Armenian-Iranian cooperation, noting that the Iranian side encourages any constructive proposals aimed at the development of bilateral ties. 

