Armenian MP: Forecast on possible start of World War III is wrong

The forecast on the possible start of World War III is wrong.
Secretary of the Ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction, Gagik Melikyan, said the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.
Referring to the assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Ankara and possible consequences of the terrorist attack in terms of geopolitics, the MP noted: ''I think this is provocation, as the Russian and Turkish presidents described it. I [also] think this will negatively impact the relations of the two countries, however currently this is desirable neither for Russia nor for Turkey.''
On Monday evening, a gunman attacked Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, while he was giving a speech at a photo exhibition in the Turkish capital city of Ankara.
Karlov was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but he could not be saved.
The assailant, who was shot dead by police, was later identified as Ankara police officer Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş.